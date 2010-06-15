Crude oil futures rise on U.S. stockpiles outlook, euro rebound

LONDON (Bloomberg) -- Crude oil rose in New York before a report that may show growing U.S. demand for the fuel and as the euro recovered against the dollar, boosting the appeal of commodities.

U.S. crude stockpiles probably fell for a third week, a Bloomberg survey showed. The Energy Department is scheduled to release its weekly report tomorrow at 10:30 a.m. in Washington. The euro rebounded to $1.2257 and the benchmark Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 0.4 percent.“Oil is reacting to fluctuations in the euro and stronger equities markets today,” said Andrey Kryuchenkov, an analyst at VTB Capital in London. “Attention is gradually turning to fundamentals, with the U.S. weekly inventories tomorrow.”Crude oil for July delivery rose as much as 91 cents, or 1.2 percent, to $76.03 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange and was at $75.98 a barrel as of 11:52 a.m. London time.Brent crude oil for July settlement was up $1 at $76.20 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. The July future expired on Tuesday. The more active August contract rose 76 cents to $76.42 a barrel.European equities rose and the region’s currency recovered losses against the dollar. The benchmark Stoxx Europe 600 Index advanced 0.4 percent to 253.51 as of 11:55 a.m. London time, after earlier falling as much as 0.7 percent. September futures on the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index gained 0.5 percent on Tuesday.