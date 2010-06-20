Russia, Kazakhstan near nuclear deals

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (UPI) -- The head of Russia's atomic energy company said Saturday Russia is close to signing nuclear cooperation agreements with Kazakhstan.

“A wide range of documents are on the deciding stage and the 'last leg' of these documents will be finished in a short period of time,” Sergei Kiriyenko, head of Rosatom, said while at the International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg.Kiriyenko was not specific about documents were being finalized, RIA Novosti reported, but he said the areas in which Russia and Kazakhstan are cooperating include the construction of a nuclear power plant and the development of uranium mining.Kiriyenko was in Kazakhstan Thursday where he discussed the two nations' cooperation in the nuclear sphere.