Comet and Currys ride out recession in profit

Two of the UK's largest electricals and white-goods retailers will this week show that they have ridden out the recession when they report full-year results. Meanwhile Kesa, the owner of the Comet chain of electricals stores, will report its full-year pre-tax profit of £76m, according to City forecasts, compared with a loss of £81.8m last year due to large impairment charges.

The two chains will have been boosted in recent months by football fans buying new televisions ahead of the World Cup.In spite of the solid performances both chains will, however, be susceptible to any increases in VAT announced by the Government in its Budget on Tuesday.Analysts fear that “big-ticket” retailers, such as Currys and Comet, could be disproportionately affected by any VAT rises.Retailers are hoping for a delay in any increase to allow them time to prepare and give consumers a chance to buy products before the rise.DSGi is two years into a three year, so-called, transformation program.Under the program, chief executive John Browett has closed underperforming stores, launched new store formats, and tried to improve DSGi's customer service levels.(Source: Daily Telegraph)