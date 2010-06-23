Syrian VP meets top officials in Tehran

TEHRAN - Syrian Vice President Farouk al-Sharaa held separate meetings on Wednesday with high-ranking Iranian officials to discuss the main bilateral and regional issues.

Al-Sharaa and President Ahmadinejad insisted on reinforcing the strategic ties between Tehran and Damascus.“The sympathy and unity between Iran and Syria have neutralized the plots of hegemonic powers,” Ahmadinejad stated.“The enemies have failed to isolate Iran and Syria… and the enemies have been weakened. But, Iran and Syria gain more power day by day. This emanates from the sympathy and brotherly ties between the two countries,” Ahmadineja explained.President also agreed with the Syrian VP that there is a “big question mark” about the philosophy behind the establishment of Israel in the Middle East.President Ahmadinejad thanked Syria for its supportive stance on the Iranian nuclear issue and its endorsement of the nuclear fuel swap deal known as the Tehran declaration.According to the declaration, brokered by Turkey and Brazil and signed in Tehran on May 17, Iran would ship 1200 kilograms of its low-enriched uranium to Turkey to be exchanged for 120 kilograms of 20 percent enriched nuclear fuel rods to power the Tehran research reactor, which produces radioisotopes for cancer treatment.For his part, al-Sharaa called the Tehran-Damascus relations strategic, saying, “Objectives and schemes that the two countries pursue are in the interest of all nations in the region and world.”“The Middle East is full of abundant resources and wealth. This region is the cradle of great civilizations. So, the nations of the region must gain the ability and capability to determine their future without the presence of outsiders,” the Syrian VP underlined.Al-Sharaa also said that the Security Council and International Atomic Energy Agency and other UN-affiliated organizations have been established with the purpose to resolve global problems and they must be committed to the goals that their founders set out.Elsewhere, he condemned the Israeli assault on the Gaza-bound aid flotilla, saying, “This act is a sign of this regime’s fear, anxiety and weakness.”Al-Sharaa also met with Saeed Jalili, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.Al-Sharaa noted that the UN sanctions against Tehran cannot halt the advancement of the Iranian nation.Al-Sharaa had another separate meeting with Majlis speaker Ali Larijani.Larijani described relations between Iran and Syria as “brotherly and very good.”“There is a warm and intimate relationship between the peoples and officials of the two countries,” Larijani explained.He also highlighted the regional crises and said, “The era of unilateralism has come to an end. The inefficiency of this policy was clearly revealed in Afghanistan, Iraq and other parts of the world.”For his part, al-Sharaa said cooperation between the two countries on regional and international developments “especially Iraq and Palestine is of great importance.