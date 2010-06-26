Iran supports nuclear disarmament in Central Asia

ASHKHABAD (Bernama) -- Iranian Foreign Minister Manouchehr Mottaki said here on Thursday that Tehran supports nuclear disarmament across the world particularly in Central Asia, Iran's official news agency IRNA reported.

Addressing an international conference on disarmament in Central Asia and the Caspian Sea region in Ashkhabad, Mottaki said Iran believes that nuclear disarmament will lead to establishment of peace and security in the region.He said that nuclear armed countries are responsible for the failure of efforts to annihilate nuclear weapons. Mottaki further said an instrumental use of nuclear weapons is the worst kind of ""political blackmailing"".""Possessing nuclear arms, in any form or under any title, is illegitimate,” IRNA quoted him as saying.Mottaki urged all countries possessing nuclear arsenals to fully and immediately annihilate their weapons of mass destruction.He regretted that Israel, by possessing nuclear weapons, is threatening peace and security in the Middle East.The international conference on disarmament in Central Asia and the Caspian Sea region was inaugurated in Ashkhabad, Turkmenistan, by President Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov on Thursday.