Australian advertisers see light side to PM rout

SYDNEY (AFP) – Australians wasted no time cashing in on the shock ouster of Kevin Rudd as prime minister, businesses launching a series of cheeky adverts to run alongside stories about the party coup.

Budget airline Jetstar took out a half-page newspaper ad with a picture of Rudd and the tagline, “Taking a Break? Sunshine Coast from $99”, a tongue-in-cheek reference to the former leader's home town of Nambour.Kleenex declared its paper towels, “The Leader in Cleaning Up Party Spills”, playing on the spill motion which delivered Julia Gillard to power as Australia's first female PM.Chicken restaurant chain Nandos paid tribute to Gillard, exclaiming, “Yes Julia... Chicks Rule!” in their ad, which went on with the caveat: “You may be PM but WE'RE still Australia's number one bird”.Ikea weighed in with a promotion featuring a glass-doored cupboard and the phrase, “Kevin, here's a cabinet that won't let you down”.Painkiller Nurofen offered some “Support for our new Prime Minister” -- a box of migraine tablets -- while the Yellow Pages ran a strategically placed spot about Home Removals.Radio stations also got in on the act, peppering their broadcasts with Beatles favorite “Julia” and feminist anthems such as “Sisters are Doing it For Themselves”.Gillard took Australia's top job on Thursday after disposing of Rudd in a bloodless party-room coup prompted by his massive slump in opinion polls ahead of elections expected this year.photo :Australian Prime Minister Julia GillardPlay Slideshow Pause Slow Med Fast Photo Gallery