The arts can't be reduced to an equation

Applying Darwinian analysis to an unscientific world will never work, warns Ivan Hewett.

It must be the weather. The sciences and the arts, after several centuries of glaring at each other with mutual suspicion, have decided to kiss and make up. The love-in has been building for some time, with more and more artists, poets and musicians declaring a fascination for science.But this summer it's like the nuptials after a long courtship. Today the Royal Society's Festival of Science and Arts opens at the South Bank Centre in London. At it you can visit exhibitions about the European Extremely Large Telescope, see plays on the alienating effects of new technology, and buy tickets for the UK premiere of Icarus at the Edge of Time, a musical setting of physicist Brian Greene's children's story by Philip Glass. The Aldeburgh Festival has a Music and the Brain series, with festival director Pierre-Laurent Aimard in conversation with scientific notables including Oliver Sacks and neuroscientist Eckhart Altenmüller. The line-up for the Cheltenham Music Festival's Sound Mind series is equally starry, with Professor Ray Tallis, Susan Lovestone and Lord Winston in conversation with musicians.This is a welcome change. Ever since the Royal Society's founding document condemned the excesses of humanist rhetoric back in 1660, the sciences and the humanities have been moving further and further apart. By 1959, the novelist and physicist C P Snow was bemoaning the complete divorce between what he called the “Two Cultures”, with the arts and sciences talking in mutually incomprehensible languages.With incomprehension went a tendency to sneer. When I was a student in the late 1970s, the word “chemist” was used as shorthand for any boring type with not much in the way of imagination.And some science professors clearly thought we humanists were a bunch of idlers.However, there could be a danger in this new-found cosiness between the Two Cultures. In terms of prestige, funding and clout, the two are hardly on equal terms.Science's methods have proved so staggeringly successful, and have yielded such colossal “cash-value” in terms of new technologies, that the arts are bound to seem somewhat lame in comparison. How vague and waffly it sounds, to say that the arts “put us in touch with our deepest selves”, or “express the spiritual side of human nature” – especially now that science is threatening to explain (or perhaps explain away) the very idea that spirit and mind has any genuine existence, apart from our physical selves.This worry that the arts could simply roll over and accept science's superiority has become acute with the total triumph of Darwin's evolutionary theory, described by the philosopher Daniel Dennett as the “greatest idea anyone has ever had”. Not content with describing the evolution of the human body, evolutionary theory is marching boldly into areas that used to be the preserve of the humanities. For example, we now have “evo-literary theory.”One of its leading lights, Professor Joseph Carroll, has declared that “there is no work of literature written anywhere in the world, at any time, by any author, that is outside the scope of a Darwinian analysis”.(Source: Daily Telegraph)