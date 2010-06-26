TEHRAN -- The Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art (TMCA) needs to refresh its international treasure trove to uphold its role of being a contemporary museum, TMCA curator’s advisor Gholam-Ali Taheri said.

The museum plays host to over 4,000 items of international artwork mostly purchased over the years from 1973 to 1977, as only a small number of Iranian artifacts have been added to the collection since the Islamic Revolution.“The museum should change its policy and purchase contemporary art from the past few decades by world class artists to help complete its treasure,” he remarked.About 150 paintings and other artwork by world-renowned artists are showcased in “A Manifestation of World Contemporary Art”, currently underway at the museum and running until August 25. Thirty three items in the exhibit are being shown for the first time.Not even one third of the items preserved in the international collection of TMCA have so far been put on show, Taheri told the Persian service of FARS, adding, “The museum ought to display its Iranian and international artwork alternatively and needs to act like a museum rather than a location for temporary exhibits.“Experienced experts at the purchasing council can recognize and purchase the best Iranian and international artworks for the museum. Works by Iranian artists are currently being purchased for the museum but it is a slow process,” he added.He proposed that the experts could make programs to visit exhibits and purchase valuable items in order to avoid their going on sale in foreign auctions. They can even visit the websites for international paintings.It is appropriate that the Office for Visual Arts of the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance make plans to purchase international works, he said.