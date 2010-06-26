Tehran gallery hangs paintings by Slovakian ambassador

TEHRAN -- Paintings by Slovakian Ambassador Anton Hajduk are currently on display in a joint exhibit with works of two Iranian women painters at the Shirin Gallery.

A total of 20 paintings by the Slovakian ambassador to Tehran, Shah-Pari Behzadi, and Puneh Jafarinejad are on display at the gallery.“Most Slovaks are innate painters. I have painted for many years, but this is my first exhibit in Iran,” Hajduk said in a press release issued by the Shirin Gallery.He added that painting is his hobby and personal interest, and he is an expert in politics.He said the exhibit would help boost cultural ties between Iran and Slovakia, adding that painting is a medium which “has no limits in communication and does not need any translation.”Behzadi said that she and Puneh Jafarinejad have attended several painting symposia in Slovakia since 2000, and at one of them Hajduk told them that he would like to display his works in Iran one day.The exhibit will run until June 30 at the gallery located at 145 North Salimi St., off Andarzgu Blvd. in the Farmanieh neighborhood.