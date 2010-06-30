WASHINGTON (Reuters) -- Goldman Sachs and bailed out insurer American International Group face a rough two days of questioning about the destructive relationship that contributed to the 2008 financial crisis.

The Financial Crisis Inquiry Commission (FCIC) will zero in on the ties between Goldman Sachs and AIG, and how the two financial giants sold derivatives that deepened the crisis.The congressionally appointed panel begins two days of hearings on Wednesday, headlined by former AIG Financial Products head Joseph Cassano and Goldman President Gary Cohn.A key focus will be “how the interaction of these two financial giants may or may not have contributed to the causes of the financial crisis,” Phil Angelides, chairman of the commission, said in a call with reporters on Tuesday.Goldman has long been criticized for benefiting from the U.S. taxpayers' bailout of AIG. Taxpayers pledged up to $182 billion to address problems at AIG's financial products division.U.S. and European banks that had purchased credit protection from AIG were quickly made whole after the U.S. government bailed out AIG. Goldman, as a major trading partner of the insurer, was one of the biggest beneficiaries of the government rescue of AIG.