Imperial war in Afghanistan ‘at critical stage’

The nine-year war in Afghanistan has reached a critical stage, U.S. General David Petraeus said Sunday, as he formally took command of the 150,000-strong NATO-led occupation force in Afghanistan.

“We are engaged in a tough fight. After years of war we have arrived at a critical moment,” Petraeus told guests at a change-of-command ceremony at the NATO-led International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) headquarters in Kabul.“We are in this to win,” Petraeus told a crowd of several hundred NATO and Afghan officials at the ceremony held on a grassy area just outside coalition headquarters.Petraeus was last week appointed to lead all foreign forces in Afghanistan after his predecessor, General Stanley McChrystal, was dismissed for insulting remarks he and aides made about the U.S. administration in a magazine interview.“Upfront I also want to recognize the enormous contributions of my predecessor, Gen. Stanley McChrystal,” Petraeus said. He said the progress made reflected McChrystal's “vision, energy and leadership.”In response to the change of command in Afghanistan, Journalist Chris Floyd wrote: “Some people seem to think that the question of which uniformed goober is in charge of the imperial bloodbath in Afghanistan is a vitally important issue, worthy of endless exegesis. It is not. It is a meaningless sideshow. What does matter, vitally, deeply, urgently, is the imperial bloodbath itself, and the fact that it will go on, and on…”Petraeus, wearing camouflage fatigues and speaking near a marble column dedicated to ISAF forces who have died in the imperial war in Afghanistan, said his appointment signaled a change in command, not strategy.Petraeus landed in Kabul Friday after his appointment was confirmed by the Senate and the House of Representatives approved $33 billion in funding for a troop surge he hopes will turn the tide of the war.The surge will bring to 150,000 the number of occupation troops in Afghanistan just as a new strategy takes root. It entails tackling the Taliban in their strongholds while relying on the government to simultaneously improve local governance and development.Petraeus's appointment could be a last throw of the dice for Washington to end an increasingly costly war that is draining Western budgets as they emerge from one of the worst global recessions in history, Reuters reported.He is charged with not only winning the war against a growing Taliban insurgency, but also with starting a withdrawal of U.S. forces from July next year.However, Pepe Escobar, journalist and author of Globalistan: How the Globalized World is Dissolving into Liquid War, is of the opinion that the U.S. is not going to leave the region soon. He has recently written in the Asia Times Online: “So what’s “the mission” in AfPak? For the Obama team it's rather to use Afghanistan as a pawn to expand the already abysmal fissure between the U.S. and Iran, and between Iran and Saudi Arabia. But for the industrial-military complex it goes way beyond. It's about the new great game in Eurasia. It's about the Pentagon's full “spectrum dominance doctrine”, which presupposes setting up strategic Afghan bases to control and survey strategic competitors Russia and China very close to their borders. It's still about the late 1990s all over again; to isolate or crush or bribe the Taliban so the ultimate pipe-dream -- the Trans-Afghan Pipeline (TAP) -- can be built to carry Turkmen gas to Western markets, and not the rival, anathema IP (Iran-Pakistan) pipeline. In a nutshell, it's about infinite war.”Photo: Commander of NATO forces in Afghanistan U.S. General David Petraeus (R) receives the flag of command for the ISAF from German Army General Egon Ramms, Commander of Allied Joint Forces Command Brunssum during an Assumption of Command Ceremony at the ISAF Headquarters on July 4, 2010 in Kabul. (Getty Images)