Church abuse victims unhappy with new laws

The Vatican has revised its rules for dealing with child abuse cases within the Catholic Church, but victims groups say the new rules do not go far not enough.

The new rules speed up procedures to de-frock priests who have been found guilty of abuse.They also double - to 20 years - the time frame in which a congregation can investigate a case after the victim's 18th birthday.But victims groups are angry there are no specific guidelines requiring the Church to report priests to the police.Monsignor Charles Scicluna, the Vatican's internal prosecutor in charge of handling sex abuse cases, says the rules were revised to speed up the process of investigating cases and disciplining priests.Monsignor Scicluna says possession and distribution of child pornography is now a crime under Church law as well as civil law.The statute of limitations has been doubled so that churches can investigate cases of abuse until the victim is 38 years old.(Source : ABC news)