Assaluyeh liquefied gas exports hit 117,000 tons

TEHRAN -- Some 117,000 tons of styrene monomer and liquefied gas have been exported from Assaluyeh during the Iranian month of Khordad (ended June 21), the Pars Petrochemical Complex’s managing director said here on Sunday.

The Islamic Republic of Iran News Network quoted Alireza Vafa-Aqlam as saying that, “56,000 tons of propane, 34,000 tons of butane, and 27,000 tons of styrene monomer have been exported to the Southeast Asian countries in the mentioned period.”The Pars Petrochemical complex’s styrene monomer plant is the largest such plant in the world which produces 600,000 tons of this product annually