Yankees starter Pettitte headed to disabled list

New York Yankees veteran left-hander Andy Pettitte strained a groin muscle during Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays and was expected to be placed on the disabled list, club officials said.

The 38-year-old Pettitte, who has posted an 11-2 record this season, left in the third inning of New York's 9-5 win when he felt pain in his left groin muscle.Pettitte could be sidelined for a month, team officials told reporters after the game.The Yankees, whose 58-33 record is best in Major League Baseball, may look to replace Pettitte in the rotation internally from among Sergio Mitre, Chad Gaudin and Dustin Moseley or go shopping ahead of the July 31 trade deadline.(Source: Reuters)