Hezbollah rejects Hariri tribunal claims

The Hezbollah leader says an attempt to implicate the group in the assassination of former Lebanese premier Rafiq Hariri is part of a “dangerous project” launched against the movement.

“I was personally informed by (Lebanese) Prime Minister[Saad] Hariri before his visit to Washington (in May) that the tribunal will accuse some undisciplined[Hezbollah] members,” Hezbollah Secretary General Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Thursday.He rejected any involvement in the killing, adding that such accusations as part of “a dangerous project that is targeting the resistance,” The Press TV reported.The Hezbollah secretary general, however, added that such smear campaigns will not prevail, saying, “We are not at all afraid, nor are we worried. We know how to defend ourselves.”Former Lebanese Prime minister Rafiq Hariri, the father of Saad Hariri, was assassinated in a massive car bombing in Beirut in February 2005. The explosion also killed 22 others.The Special Tribunal for Lebanon is investigating the assassination. The tribunal was set up by the UN and the Lebanese government in May 2007.Nasrallah said the Special Tribunal has led Lebanon to a “sensitive place” and is aimed at inciting division in the country.Given that Israeli spies infiltrated Lebanon's Alfa Telecommunication network, Nasrallah had earlier warned use of any phone data by the tribunal could turn the probe into “an Israeli project.”“This new situation is very alarming,” said Paul Salem, head of the Beirut-based Carnegie Middle East Centre, AFP reported.Oussama Safa, who heads the Lebanese Centre for Policy Studies, estimates Lebanon has a “50-50 chance” of descending into yet another round of violence.Politicians and judges, including STL president Antonio Cassese, have said they expect an indictment by the end of the year, sparking fears of a repeat of the violence in May 2008 that brought Lebanon close to a new civil war.Omar Nashabe, a specialist in criminal justice and columnist with Lebanese daily Al-Akhbar, said Nasrallah's speech on Thursday was a well-timed wake-up call.“He is calling for a revision ... by the group that chose the wrong path by accusing Syria, and now that same group is moving toward Syria,” Nashabe said, referring to Hariri's Western- and Saudi-backed alliance.“They should think carefully if they want to accuse Hezbollah to avoid repeating the same mistake as with Syria,” he added.Hariri had initially accused Syria of the February 14, 2005 Beirut bombing that killed his father and 22 others, forcing the pullout of Syrian troops from Lebanon after a 29-year presence.But his relations with Damascus, which has consistently denied involvement in the murder, have warmed and he has visited Syria four times in the past eight months.“At a time when Hezbollah feels under attack and Nasrallah is making these statements, Hariri is in Syria meeting and making agreements and I think Hezbollah is wondering where Syria is going,” Salem said.Safa believes the newfound rapprochement bodes well for stability in Lebanon.“I think the better Hariri's relationship with Syria gets, the more detente we will see and the more we are able to keep a lid on any violent reaction,” he said.Political blogger Elias Muhanna for his part says the commotion surrounding the UN tribunal's finding could well be a ploy to defuse tension.“By the time that the STL gets around to indicting Hezbollah members a few months from now... the development will be old news, already dissected, analyzed and picked over by Beirut’s punditocracy,” Muhanna wrote on his blog Qifa Nabki.“No one will be surprised and no one will really care.”Photo: Hezbollah's Secretary General Seyyed Hassan Nasralla