Young Iranian playwrights invited to Interplay Europe festival

TEHRAN -- Young Iranian dramatists have been invited to the Interplay Europe -- Festival of Young Playwrights, which will be held in Australia in 2011.

The news was announced on Saturday by theater scholar Farindokht Zahedi, who was the only Iranian participating in the festival’s latest edition that was held in Izmir from July 3 to 12.During the festival, Zahedi analyzed seven plays submitted to the gala by participants from various countries, according to her statements to the Persian service of the Mehr News Agency.In addition, she held workshops on classic, modern and postmodern playwriting and also delivered a lecture about the quality and quantity of theatrical performances in Iran.“The organizers have invited me and the other Iranian dramatists to participate in the 2011 Interplay Europe that will take place in Australia,” Zahedi stated.Iranian playwrights can apply for participation on the festival’s website, she said.Founded in Sydney in 1985, the Interplay Europe is an international organization for the furtherance of young playwrights aged 18 to 26.Interplay biennially organizes the world’s largest festival of young playwrights, World Interplay, at James Cook University in Townsville, Australia.Participants from all over the world discuss their plays in small groups with experienced international tutors.Through workshops and small scale productions they have the opportunity to improve their work.Interplay also supports international youth exchange and seeks to contribute to better understanding among nations.