Spain's Catalonia votes to outlaw bullfighting

BARCELONA (Reuters) - The Catalan parliament dealt the death blow to bullfighting in the region on Wednesday, outlawing the centuries-old spectacle for the first time in mainland Spain.

The result of 68 in favor, 55 against the ban was expected, since Catalonia's parliament had accepted a citizens' petition to stop bullfighting with activists concerned about animal cruelty battling devotees of the renowned Spanish tradition.In the debate, some lawmakers cited the declining popularity of bullfighting in Spain, where fewer people go each year to the arena to watch toreros in their distinctive “suits of lights” wield red capes and swords at close range against enraged bulls.Many commentators and lawmakers denied that the anti-bullfight movement has to do with separatist moves in Catalonia, but Carlos Nunez, president of the Bull Breeders' Union, said he believed it was entirely political.Animal rights activists have pledged to spread the ban from the autonomy-minded region throughout the rest of the country.