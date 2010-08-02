Europe shares hit 3-month high after banking results

LONDON (Reuters) - European shares hit a three-month high on Monday morning, with HSBC and France’s BNP Paribas leading banks up after their results beat forecasts. At 0851 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 1.9 percent at 1,063.70 points, and had hit its highest point since early May. The index gained 5 percent in July, its first monthly gain since March.

The European benchmark is up more than 64 percent from its lifetime low of March 9, 2009.HSBC rose 4.5 percent after half-year profit more than doubled from a year ago as bad debts fell sharply.The STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index .SX7P extended gains after HSBC’s results, and was up 2.7 percent, having already been positive on BNP’s results. BNP Paribas, France’s biggest listed bank, rose 4.3 percent after posting higher-than-expected second-quarter net profit thanks to lower loan provisions and strong retail banking, despite volatile financial market conditions.“The earnings season is doing the trick,” said Heino Ruland, strategist at Ruland Research in Frankfurt. “The results are better than expected.”“Markets are reluctantly moving higher. But there is a question of whether we have a problem in the United States, as a double dip cannot be ruled out.”Other banks to gain included Barclays, Credit Agricole, Lloyds and Societe Generale, up between 2.7 and 4 percent. Greek bank shares .FTATBNK rose 5 percent, helped by continuing merger talk.The mining sector was another major gainer, though the market’s rally was broadly-based.Copper and other metals rose, as the dollar index .DXY hit a three-month low.Anglo American, Antofagasta, BHP Billiton, Kazakhmys, Lonmin and Rio Tinto rose between 3.1 and 4.4 percent.Total and Royal Dutch Shell, up 2.4 and 1.9 percent respectively, were among oil companies to gain as crude prices CLc1 rose.-------Linde risesAmong other companies reporting results, Germany’s Linde, the world’s number 2 industrial gases maker, rose 2.5 percent after posting better-than-expected operating profit in the second quarter, buoyed by the economic recovery worldwide. Bigger rival Air Liquide rose 0.6 percent after it reported revenue growth accelerated between the first and second quarters, notably thanks to emerging markets.German industrial conglomerate Siemens rose 2.3 percent higher after Credit Suisse hiked its target price in the company to 96 euros from 80 euros.Dutch delivery group TNT NV fell 4.8 percent after it posted lower-than-expected second-quarter earnings, dragged down by costs in its expanding express division.In macroeconomics, euro zone manufacturing growth accelerated in July largely thanks to strongly performing German factories, according to a survey on Monday that showed diverging fortunes across the bloc’s economies.China’s manufacturing sector cooled further in July, even shrinking by one measure, but markets took the news as a sign of a desired slowdown rather than a harbinger of a slump that could derail global recovery.Wall Street closed little changed on Friday, recovering from a fall after second-quarter GDP data raised concerns about the strength of the economic recovery.