Chavez: U.S. diplomat won't be accepted as envoy

CARACAS, Venezuela (Dispatches) – Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez on Sunday went through with his threat to reject the diplomat nominated by President Barack Obama to be the U.S. ambassador to Caracas.

Chavez said he won't accept Larry Palmer as envoy because he recently suggested morale is low in Venezuela's military and raised concerns about Colombian rebels finding refuge in Venezuela, AP reported.The socialist leader had said Thursday that he probably would refuse Palmer's ambassadorship, which has not yet been confirmed by the U.S. Senate.Spokesmen for the White House and State Department did not immediately to phone calls seeking comment on Chavez's announcement.“Obama, how do you expect me to accept this gentleman as ambassador?” Chavez said.“He disqualified himself, he cannot come as ambassador,” he added.As part of his Senate confirmation process, Palmer said last month that “morale is reported to be considerably low” in Venezuela's military because of politically motivated appointments.Palmer also mentioned Colombia's accusations that Chavez has ignored the presence of Colombian rebel camps inside Venezuela, saying Chavez has an obligation to investigate. Chavez denies he gives haven to the rebels and he severed diplomatic relations with Colombia on July 22 over the allegations.Palmer, who has served as ambassador in Honduras and charge d'affaires in Ecuador, was tapped by Obama's administration to try to manage Washington's difficult relationship with Venezuela.Chavez had stormy relations with President George W. Bush, accusing the U.S. leader of plotting to oust him and once likening Busy to the devil.Chavez had expressed optimism that ties between Venezuela and the U.S. would improve when Obama took office, but relations have remained tense. Chavez says the Obama administration has continued to conspire against his government, while U.S. officials voice concerns about Chavez's policies being a threat to press freedom and Venezuela's democracy.Meanwhile, Colombia's new President Juan Manuel Santos will meet his Venezuelan counterpart Hugo Chavez today to try and restore relations that broke over accusations Caracas is sheltering leftist guerrillas, Reuters reported.Though ideologically opposed, socialist firebrand Chavez and U.S. ally Santos want a new start in relations for the sake of peace in the volatile Andean region and the restoration of their annual $7 billion bilateral trade.“Today I am going to sleep happy!” Chavez said in Caracas after the planned meeting was announced following talks between the two nations' foreign ministers in Bogota.Santos took over on Saturday from outgoing Colombian leader Alvaro Uribe, whose accusations caused Chavez to break ties last month in the latest swing of the two Andean neighbors' on-again, off-again relationship.“I hope that from this meeting we can reach conclusions that enable us to normalize relations,” Santos said.Despite aggressive talk from both Caracas and Bogota in recent weeks, few thought the spat would spiral into war and markets shrugged off the dispute as largely the same rhetoric that has colored messy relations between the Andean neighbors for more than a decade.The concrete issue at root -- is Venezuela supporting Colombian guerrillas and allowing them to hide on its soil? -- remains unresolved as are concerns over Venezuelan debt to Colombian companies and the volatile frontier.It is unclear how Santos and Chavez, who have criticized each other in the past, will get round the charges of Venezuela's complicity with rebels today beyond ignoring it, given that their governments flatly contradict each other.Chavez would gain from improved relations and trade with Colombia before September legislative elections and as his OPEC nation struggles to pull out of recession.But the Venezuelan socialist warned the reconciliation effort was fragile.“Let's be clear. If Venezuela is respected, there will be progress. If there's lack of respect to Venezuela, nothing new or good will be possible,” he wrote in a weekly column