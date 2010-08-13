Climate change: Nature’s warning

Despite the many people who remain skeptical about global warming and climate change, increasing evidence indicates that it is not business as usual for the world’s weather patterns. There has been in general a rise in extreme climatic events over the years.

This year -- and we are little more than halfway through it -- has brought monsoons of such ferocity to the region that devastation on a scale that is difficult to fully comprehend has been wreaked across Pakistan. While millions of citizens continue to suffer in the immediate aftermath of the deluge, the country is now said to be facing another spell of torrential rains that will no doubt aggravate the situation. Russia, meanwhile, is experiencing the hottest heat-wave in nearly a century and a half. This has led to wildfires that have killed dozens and left thousands homeless. And in the remote Zhouqu county in China’s north-west, massive mudslides and landslides over the past few days have killed hundreds, caused the evacuation of tens of thousands, and have left behind a shattered infrastructure.Such terrible climate-related events are being witnessed with increasing frequency around the world, in geographically disparate places. Together, they underscore the fact that climate change and global warming are likely to have increasingly harsh effects on humanity. True, it is important to identify the reasons behind these changes and to try and prevent further damage. But in order to reduce the scale of human suffering, it is even more important that state administrations recognize the dangers and prepare contingency and emergency plans. The weather is outside the control of mankind, but the least we can do is to prepare ourselves for the hazards it can pose.This is an especially valid requirement for Pakistan, where the ill-preparedness and slow response of the administration to the flood disaster has evoked sharp criticism. Nobody, not even the National Disaster Management Authority which is tasked with this mandate, displayed the ability to swing into rapid and effective action to help the victims. Pakistan must learn the lesson: weather-related disasters are going to increase in frequency, and we remain unprepared at our own peril. Apart from natural calamities such as floods or earthquakes, the country’s water supply -- already insufficient -- will continue to shrink, partly because of the effect of global warming on the planet’s water reserves. Given that our population is growing at the same time, this is bound to lead to shortages of resources, including food. Unless the country plans ahead and puts in place mechanisms that factor in the effects of climate change, the future looks bleak indeed