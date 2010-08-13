Jannati advises officials to work hard to reduce effects of sanctions

TEHRAN – Tehran Friday prayer leader Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati has urged state officials to work hard to reduce the effects of sanctions on public life.

“Disputes among state officials would make the burden of anti-Iran sanctions heavier and all of us should strive on a path to lessen the effects of those sanctions on the public life,” Jannati stated on Friday.Ayatollah Jannati was referring to the recent disputes between Majlis and the government.Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in an edict issued recently, ordered the Guardian Council to establish a workgroup to end disputes between President Ahmadinejad’s administration and the Parliament.The workgroup’s main task is to settle issues which have turned into the bone of contention between administration and Majlis.On the agenda of the workgroup will be a parliamentary ratification on allocating $2 billion from the Foreign Exchange Fund for the development of Tehran underground system and the administration’s opposition to the decision.Since President Ahmadinejad refused to communicate the law to the concerned bodies, Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani communicated it based on the constitution.Reducing the working hours of state employees in the holy month of Ramadan is among other hot issues between the administration and Majlis which will be discussed by the workgroup.Resolving public lifeAyatollah Jannati, who is also the chairman of the Guardian Council, further said that, “If state officials want to bring about a glittering future for themselves and the public, they should seek to resolve people’s problems by not paying attention to the marginal issues.”Elsewhere in his remarks, Jannati noted that “When it comes to the relations with the United States some people show sign of weakness, ignoring the fact that any U.S. green light for rapprochement is a deceitful act.”“The U.S. has committed countless crimes against Iran that if one collects them it would turn into a tome,” he noted