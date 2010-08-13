Zionist regime trying to rehabilitate sullied image: Mottaki

TEHRAN - Iranian Foreign Minister Manouchehr Mottaki says that the Zionist regime wants to make up for its defeats in Lebanon and Gaza.

The Zionist regime is an expansionist regime, and over the past four years, for the first time, every aggression carried out by the Zionist regime led to failure, Mottaki told reporters on Thursday morning while on a flight returning from Syria, where he held talks with high-ranking officials.“Despite inflicting heavy damage, the 33-day and the 22-day wars in Lebanon and Gaza both resulted in the retreat and defeat of the Zionist regime,” he said.He explained that the widespread news coverage of the Zionist regime’s attacks on the ships carrying humanitarian assistance to Gaza had a negative impact on the international image of the regime, and eventually forced it to return the ships and somewhat ease the siege of Gaza.The Zionist regime wants to rehabilitate its sullied image by scoring a victory after its many defeats of the past four years, he noted.Commenting on the possibility of the Zionist regime attacking Iran, he said the situation in the region would change fundamentally if that happened.The U.S. and the Zionist regime know that if they enter into a war with Iran, it would not be a limited war, and it would cause serious damage for the Zionist regime, he said.And for the U.S., it would be a greater catastrophe than the Iraq and Afghanistan wars combined, he added.Mottaki said the U.S. and Israel recently reached an agreement that neither would launch an attack on Iran before discussing it with the other, and this shows that they are becoming aware of the magnitude of any such action.Due to its heavy cost, unclear outcome, and impracticality, Iran believes that the possibility of another war is very low, he stated.