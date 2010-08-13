Myanmar to hold election on November 7

YANGON (AFP)— Myanmar announced Friday it would hold its first election in two decades in early November, despite Western fears the vote will be a sham aimed at shoring up the junta's half-century grip on power.

One quarter of the seats in parliament will be reserved for the military following the election, which state media said would be held on November 7.Detained pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi -- who has spent much of the past 20 years in jail or under house arrest -- is barred from standing in the election because she is a serving prisoner.Her party, the National League for Democracy (NLD), won a landslide victory in 1990 but the junta never allowed it to take office.A group of former NLD members has formed a new party, the National Democratic Force (NDF), to stand in the election -- a move that has put it at odds with Suu Kyi, who was opposed to participating in the polls.