Iran ready to sell oil in any currency: central bank

Iran has made arrangements to start selling its oil in any currency rather than just the U.S. dollar, central bank chief Mahmoud Bahmani said in a report on Friday.

We will do our trade in any currency possible,"" said Bahmani, quoted by the ISNA news agency, without giving a launch date for the policy or specifying if Iran would refuse to be paid in dollars.""Maybe a country wants to use its own currency in trade -- we will accept that,"" he said, adding that the Islamic republic would have to absorb any ""additional cost"" associated with the switch.The governor did not say whether or not Iran, the second largest exporter in the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, would snub both the dollar and the euro, as announced by a top official earlier this week.First Vice President Mohammad-Reza Rahimi said the policy would affect the single European currency as well as the greenback in a report on Tuesday by Donya-ye Eqtesad daily.""We are going to remove the dollar and euro from our foreign currency basket and replace them with (the Iranian) rial and all other currencies of the countries which accept to cooperate with us,"" he said.Rahimi said the move was being made in retaliation for economic sanctions which Western nations have slapped on Iran.The UN Security Council hit Iran with a fourth set of sanctions on June 9 over Tehran's nuclear program.The United States and European Union have since followed that up with tougher punitive measures targeting Iran's banking and energy sectors.(Source: The Economic Times)