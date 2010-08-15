Iranian companies to participate in European GamesCom

TEHRAN -- Iranian computer game development companies are participating in the leading European game industry fair GamesCom 2010 which is currently underway in Cologne.

Iran National Foundation of Computer Games, RAS Games, Fan Afzar Sharif Company Ltd., Donya-ye Bazi, Espris Puyanama Studio, Kanun Game CO., Surena Game Studio, Studio Rasa, Tosegar ShabihSaz and Yara are the Iranian participants at the event.The Iran National Foundation of Computer Games Director Behruz Minayee will speak on the sidelines of the fair, as was mentioned in a press release on Sunday.“Garshasp”, “Invincibility”, “Planet Mithra”, “Asmandez”, “Mir Mahna”, “Twelve Visages” (Siavash), “Beyond the Horizon”, “Gandoo”, “Black Gold” and “Age of Heroes” are the Iranian games featured at the fair.Iran participated in the previous edition of the festival which obtained by the great feedbacks from international media, the press release mentioned.The first edition of the fair, which is the replacement event for the GC-Games Convention, took place in 2009. As the largest trade fair and event highlight for interactive games and entertainment, GamesCome hosted 480 exhibitors from 33 countries at the recent edition.