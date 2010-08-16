Majlis proposes forming committee to regulate flood aid to Pakistan

TEHRAN – The Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee has proposed the establishment of a committee to organize humanitarian aid to flood victims in neighboring Pakistan, MP Alaeddin Boroujerdi announced on Monday.

In Monday’s session, the committee members explored ways how to deliver aid to victims of the devastating floods in Pakistan, Boroujerdi said.He said it was also agreed that the Majlis submit the proposals to President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.Pakistan’s worst floods in 80 years have left 20 million people homeless and six million without food, medicine, or shelter.A third of Pakistan is now under water, and fresh rainfall threatens two more waves of flooding in the southern province of Sindh