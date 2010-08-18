OIC meets on Pakistan flood crisis

TEHRAN – Amid criticism about the slow response to Pakistan’s floods, the Organization of the Islamic Conference (OIC) held an emergency meeting on Wednesday to review the relief operation for the Pakistani nation.

At the gathering, which was held at the OIC office in Jeddah, OIC Secretary General Ekmeleddin Ihsanoglu suggested that the Islamic countries establish an emergency fund to help victims of the natural disaster.He said that the meeting was held at the request of the Pakistani government.The final communiqué of the emergency meeting stated that despite the support provided by some OIC member states, the Pakistani nation are still in desperate need of relief aid.Things are going from bad to worse in Pakistan. The monsoon flood waters have surged into new areas. One-fifth of Pakistan -- an area the size of Italy -- has been hit and around 20 million people are now said to be affected.Some 6 million are at high risk from deadly, water-borne diseases. Two million people have fled their homes. It is the worst disaster that the United Nations Secretary-General, Ban Ki-moon, has ever seen, he said as he left the country at the weekend.The damage and cost of recovery could shave more than one percentage point off economic growth, analysts say. Pakistan's High Commissioner to Britain, Wajid Shamsul Hasan, said the cost of rebuilding could reach up to $15 billion.Hundreds of villages are isolated, highways and bridges have been cut in half by floods and hundreds of thousands of cattle -- the livelihoods of many villagers -- have drowned.Photo: Organization of Islamic Conference Secretary-General Ekmeleddin Ihsanoglu