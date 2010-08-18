Kosmos Energy cancels planned $4 billion sale of Ghana oil fields to Exxon

Kosmos Energy LLC, the U.S.-based oil explorer focusing on West Africa, ended its plans for a $4 billion sale of fields in Ghana to Exxon Mobil Corp.

The company will focus on further exploration of Ghana’s deposits and together with partners plans to start pumping oil from the offshore Jubilee field in the fourth quarter, Dallas- based Kosmos said on Wednesday in a statement. The field, operated by Tullow Oil Plc, will reach 120,000 barrels a day of production next year.“We are very encouraged by our recent exploration results, other discoveries we are appraising, and additional developments being planned,” Chief Operating Officer Brian Maxted said in the statement.In October, the explorer agreed to an exclusive sale of its 23 percent stake in Jubilee to Exxon, in a deal valued at $4 billion. The same month, Ghana National Petroleum Corp. said it would buy the stake from Kosmos after the government declined to approve the agreement.Kosmos, which is backed by Blackstone Group LP and Warburg Pincus LLC, will become an oil producer with the Jubilee start- up diverging from its strategy focusing on exploration.With potential resources of 1.8 billion barrels, the Jubilee field, discovered in 2007, has attracted attention from Chinese producers as well as BP Plc. It will be the first field to pump oil and gas off Ghana’s coast.Tullow is lead operator of the $3.1 billion Jubilee project, where it holds 34.7 percent. Anadarko Petroleum Corp. controls 23.49 percent; Sabre Oil & Gas has 2.81 percent and EO Group 1.75 percent. GNPC holds 13.75 percent.(Source: Bloomberg)