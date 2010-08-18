Haiti postpones ruling on Wyclef Jean's candidacy

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) -– Haiti's electoral commission said late Tuesday that it was postponing its ruling on who will be allowed to run for president in November elections, leaving hip hop artist Wyclef Jean's candidacy in limbo.

A statement from the commission, known as the CEP, said it would postpone the announcement until Friday.The delay was the latest turn in the fledgling presidential race in this earthquake-torn country. Jean — one of dozens of candidates vying for the office — said he was in hiding Tuesday after receiving death threats.The musician disclosed the threats in a series of e-mails to The Associated Press, revealing few details. Jean said he received a phone call telling him to get out of Haiti and that he was in hiding in a secret location in the Caribbean country.