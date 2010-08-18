Bad bumps to head could kill years later: U.S. study

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Scientists reported on Tuesday they have some of the best evidence yet to support long-held theories that repeated blows to the head may cause nerve-degenerative diseases like Lou Gehrig's disease and Alzheimer's.

Autopsies of 12 athletes who died with brain or neurological disease showed a distinctive pattern of nerve damage -- and fingered some potential culprits.All had repeated concussions during their careers. Three of the men had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease, the star baseball player who died of it.Experts in brain injury said the study, published in the Journal of Neuropathology & Experimental Neurology, pointed to new areas of research and possible ways to prevent long-term damage from concussions.""If you could somehow give a person a drug, you could potentially prevent an illness like amyotrophic lateral sclerosis,"" Dr. Jeffrey Bazarian of the University of Rochester Medical Center in New York said in a telephone interview.The findings also point to an urgent need to watch veterans of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, many of whom suffer brain injuries from explosions, accidents and blows to the head from other causes, the experts said.