Teymourian likely to join Blackburn in January

TEHRAN - Iranian midfielder Andranik Teymourian said on Wednesday that he is not allowed to play in the Premier League for not having a work permit but is looking forward to joining the Blackburn Rovers in January.

“Since I am a player from a non-EU country I need having featured in at least 75% of my national team's matches in the past two years. If I had played against Saudi Arabia in the World Cup qualifiers I could have joined Blackburn now,” Teymourian said.“Blackburn coach Sam Allardyce was interested to sign me but according to English rules, I cannot join them yet. The team’s officials were satisfied with my performance in their training. Blackburn will likely sign me in the winter transfer window,” the 27-year old added.“And,that is why I am going to join an Iranian or the Emirati team until January. My agent is negotiating with some teams and I will choose my destination within the next two days,” the former Fulham player added