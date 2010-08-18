Wal-Mart profit rises 3.6% on cost-cutting

Wal-Mart Stores Inc. reported a 3.6 percent increase in second-quarter net income and raised its earnings guidance for the full year as it benefits from cost-cutting and robust global growth in China, Brazil and Mexico.

But a closely watched measure of revenue fell for the fifth consecutive quarter, dragged down by its U.S. Wal-Mart division, as its main customers have felt the biggest impact of the economy's woes.Nevertheless, an upbeat profit picture lifted Wal-Mart shares by almost 2 percent, or 86 cents, to $51.27.The discounter said Tuesday it had net income of $3.59 billion, or 97 cents per share, for the period ended July 31. That compares with $3.47 billion, or 89 cents per share, a year ago.Revenue rose almost 3 percent to $103.7 billion. Revenue at stores open at least a year fell 1.4 percent, worse than the 0.26 percent expected by Thomson Reuters. At Wal-Mart's namesake stores, that measure fell 1.8 percent while at Sam's Clubs, the measure was up 1 percent.During a conference call with journalists Tuesday, Tom Schoewe, chief financial officer, said that even the steep discounts on thousands of products -- $1 ketchup bottles and sub-$4 cases of Coke -- failed to lift sales as much as forecast because people remain frugal. In July, the discounter went back emphasizing ""everyday low prices,"" rather than such loss leaders designed to get people in the store in hopes they'll buy other, profitable items.Company officials said that credit card transactions now account for only 15 percent of spending at Wal-Mart. Wal-Mart couldn't immediately offer a figure on what it was in the past.Wal-Mart benefited during the recession as affluent shoppers traded down to cheaper stores. But it acknowledged in May that it's losing some of those customers, who've started to trade back up. Meanwhile, stubbornly high unemployment and tight credit are still squeezing its main lower-income customers, who are having more trouble stretching their dollars to the next payday.Wal-Mart's strategy to turn around business at its weak U.S. namesake stores remains in flux amid executive departures and reshuffling.Bill Simon, formerly chief operating officer, took over Eduardo Castro-Wright's job as president and CEO of the company's U.S. operations in June. Castro-Wright now leads the retailer's e-commerce unit Global.com and its global sourcing division. He will remain vice chairman of the company.The company is also now seeking a replacement for chief merchant John Fleming, who left Aug. 1 and played a big role in shaping what was on store shelves.Duke said during the pre-recorded call that Wal-Mart's top priority in its U.S business is to improve sales and traffic, and he expects assortments to be ""more relevant"" to customers in the coming months.At Wal-Mart stores, discretionary items like clothing and home goods, dragged down by weak business in grills, lawnmowers and patio furniture, declined, according to Simon.(Source: Latimes.com)