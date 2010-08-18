Collector donates foreign banknotes to Mashhad museum

TEHRAN -- An Iranian private collector recently donated a rare collection of old and present-day banknotes from over 20 countries to the Astan-e Qods Razavi Museum’s Stamp and Banknote Section in the holy city of Mashhad.

The collection contains banknotes from Brazil, Egypt, Hungary, Nepal, Nigeria, North Korea, Saudi Arabia, Turkmenistan, Uganda, Vietnam and many more.The donator, who preferred to remain anonymous, decided to bequeath his collection to the museum during a visit, Public Relation Office of the museum reported on Wednesday.Monetary units represented are ruble of Belarus, real of Brazil, rupee of Nepal, naira of Nigeria, won of North Korea, manat of Turkmenistan, shilling of Uganda and several others.Some of the banknotes are made of polypropylene (a thermoplastic polymer) which is washable, anti-crinkle and hard to be counterfeited, the report adds.Astan-e Qods museum has received a good deal of attention from collectors because of its credentials, careful preservation of rare artifacts and proximity to the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS).The Stamp and Banknote Section of the Astan-e Qods Razavi Museum houses a rich collection of rare stamps and coins and is visited by many Iranian and foreign pilgrims, tourists and philatelists.Photo: A number of the foreign banknotes, which have recently been donated by an unknown Iranian collector to the Astan-e Qods Razavi Museum in Mashhad, are seen in the photo.