Stopping sanctions, threats are prerequisites for dialogue: Leader tells US

TEHRAN – The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution has announced that Iran will not negotiate with the U.S. under pressure and threats.

“For obvious reasons we have rejected negotiations with America because we do not consider negotiation under the shadow of threat and pressure and intimidation as negotiation.“And due to this reason, as the respected officials of the country have said, we defend negotiations but not with America which seeks dialogue under the shadow of threat, sanctions and bullying,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told a meeting of senior state officials late on Wednesday.The Leader of the Islamic Revolution said if the West “abolishes sanctions” and stops “threats”, Iran will be ready to sit for dialogue.Iran negotiated with the U.S. over Iraq and another issue which did not produce results, the Leader said, adding that the experience shows that Americans resort to “pressure and unilaterally cut negotiations” whenever they have no reasons for their claims.He also warned that if the military threats against Iran are put into practice “our nation’s response to attack will not be limited to our region.”