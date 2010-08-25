Kuwait’s special envoy meets Ahmadinejad

TEHRAN – Kuwait's special envoy Mohammad Abdullah Abolhassan met with President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad late Tuesday and delivered a written message from the Emir of Kuwait to the president.

During the meeting, Ahmadinejad said Iran and Kuwait fully trust each other.Iranian Foreign Minister Manouchehr Mottaki also held a meeting with visiting Kuwaiti special envoy on Wednesday.Pointing to amicable ties between Tehran and Kuwait, Mottaki said the Islamic Republic stood by Kuwait during the occupation of the country in 1990 by the Saddam regime.Mottaki also said the two countries are determined to expand their ties.Abolhassan, for his part, called Iran the “backbone” of security in the Persian Gulf region and the Middle East.According to the KUNA news agency, Kuwait has expressed safety concerns over the Bushehr nuclear power plant on the opposite side of the Persian Gulf, fearing fallout from possible leaks.Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Ramin Mehmanparast said on Tuesday there is no room for concern over the safety of the Bushehr plant. He said the reactor’s high safety has been endorsed by the International Atomic Energy Agency.Iran's first power plant was launched on August 21 as engineers loaded the first of 163 fuel rods into the reactor under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency