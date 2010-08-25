Jewish settlers warn Netanyahu could face 'day of judgment'

JERUSALEM (AFP)— Israeli settlers warned on Wednesday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will face his “day of judgment” if he caves in to pressure to further limit settlement construction in the West Bank.

“This is not a time to mince words as this is literally a day of judgment for our prime minister and government,” said Naftali Bennett, head of Yesha, the main association of settlers in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territory.Yesha warned in a letter to Netanyahu of “serious diplomatic and political implications” if he reneges on his promise to resume issuing building permits for settler homes when a partial, 10-month moratorium ends on September 26.The issue of settlements is one of the thorniest in the Middle East peace process and is expected to figure prominently at the new round of direct Israeli-Palestinian peace negotiations starting in Washington on September 2.The Palestinians initially insisted they would not sit at the negotiating table without guarantees the moratorium on building permits be extended.But no such guarantee has been made public in statements from the U.S. administration and the Middle East peace Quartet when they announced the new round of negotiations.Netanyahu faces Palestinian and international calls for a freeze on settlement construction.But the leader of a centre-right ruling coalition is also under strong pressure, including from within his own Likud party, to clear the way for construction of more settler homes in the West Bank.And Bennett insisted Netanyahu “needs to appreciate that we will stand firm on our commitments to strengthen and expand the communities and we cannot bend to any international pressure.“These upcoming negotiations promise to be another futile display of diplomacy but we must not allow citizens of Israel to become the scapegoats in this process,” he said.Far-right Foreign Minister Avigdor Lieberman also played down the prospects of the talks, suggesting the one-year target set by the United States is unrealistic.“The peace process is unlikely to end within the next year, as disagreements between the two sides are too deep,” the online edition of the Haaretz newspaper quoted him as saying.A similar re launch of U.S. -brokered negotiations in 2007 produced no visible results by the time the talks collapsed when Israel's military launched a devastating 22-day offensive on the Gaza Strip just over a year later.The new round of talks between Netanyahu and Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas follow several months of arduous U.S. mediation.Efforts to put the peace process back on track suffered a major setback in March when Israel announced the construction of 1,600 new settler homes in annexed east Jerusalem, just as U.S. Vice President Joe Biden was visiting the region.Indirect talks through the United States eventually started on May 9 with the stated aim of moving on to face-to-face negotiations within four months.