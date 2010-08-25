Driverless vehicles go manual in Moscow

MILAN (AP) -– A pair of fender-benders, two technology-loving hitchhikers and 22 hours blocked at the Russian border. That's the balance sheet so far for a team of driverless vehicles on a 13,000-kilometer (8,000-mile) roadtrip from Europe to China.

A group of Italian engineers from the University of Parma's Vislab are testing sensory technology that allow unmanned vehicles to avoid obstacles on the longest-ever roadtrip of driverless technology.One month into the three-month journey, most errors have been human.“We were trapped in customs for one long day. We had a small accident — well, two small accidents, caused by human error. As far as the technology is concerned, everything has been smooth. We are very happy,” project leader Alberto Broggi said Tuesday.The first accident occurred a couple of days into Russia, when the group stopped for the day and got out of the vehicles. One team of engineers turned off the sensory equipment, but neglected to switch off the automatic driving mechanism.“So it was able to steer and drive, but it had no perception. It couldn't see anything,” said Broggi, who is monitoring the journey and troubleshooting from Parma. The vehicle drove right into the rear of another driverless van parked three meters (yards) away.“The second accident is even more stupid than the first,” Broggi said. One of the battery-powered vehicles, was being loaded on to a truck to be recharged, and it banged into a truck, taking off a bumper.The Italian scooter and vehicle maker Piaggio, which owns the four driverless vehicles, is sending spare bumpers, Broggi said. And now the team has a check list to make sure all systems are off when they stop for a break.Vislab's goal is to log 13,000 driverless kilometers (8,000 miles) by the time the convoy arrives in Shanghai on Oct 28, for a final demonstration at the World Expo. So far, the vehicles have logged 2,300 autonomous kilometers (1,400 miles) of the total 4,100 kilometers (2,500 miles) traveled by the convoy to date, the balance in tow.