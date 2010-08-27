Iran ready to modernize Lebanese army: ambassador

TEHRAN – Iran’s ambassador to Lebanon, Ghazanfar Roknabadi, has stated that Iran will help modernize the Lebanese army if Beirut makes a request.

If the Lebanese government makes an official request asking Iran to help modernize its army, Iran will consider it an honor, Roknabadi told the Lebanese satellite television station Al-Manar on Thursday.He added that the issue of offering financial assistance to the Lebanese army will be discussed during the Iranian president’s visit to Beirut.The ambassador added that President Ahmadinejad will visit Lebanon on September 11 on the invitation of Lebanese President Michel Suleiman.Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi also said on Thursday that the Islamic Republic of Iran would welcome the assistance upon a request by the Lebanese government