Iran petchem exports hit $4.2b

TEHRAN -- Iran exported 7.14 million tons of petrochemicals worth $4.2 billion in the first five months of current Iranian calendar year (started March 20).

Iran produced over 16 million tons of petrochemicals in the mentioned period, the Mehr News Agency reported.Some 2.8 million tons of the produced petrochemicals were also offered to the domestic markets.Iran plans to produce 44 million tons of petrochemicals by the end of current year.The 20-Year Outlook Plan envisions the petrochemical output to reach 100 million tons by 2015 which is the end of the fifth five-year development plan