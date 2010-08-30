Gunman kills six in Slovakia rampage

BRATISLAVA (AFP)— A gunman opened fire in a busy street in Slovakia's capital Bratislava Monday, killing six people and wounding 14, emergency services and witnesses said.

“In a shooting shortly after 10:00 am local time (0800 GMT), at least 20 people were injured and six of them -- two women and four men -- died,” emergency services spokeswoman Dominika Sulkova told AFP.“Fourteen people including a three-year-old child were taken to hospital, while light injuries were treated on the spot,” she added, saying the child's life was not in danger.The SME daily said on its website that the shooter was a 15-year-old drug addict who shot himself dead after the rampage in Devinska Nova Ves, a northwestern district of the Slovak capital.The website also said the shooting may have killed as many as nine people.Eyewitnesses quoted by the TA3 news channel said the shooting took place on a busy street near a kindergarten and a supermarket.