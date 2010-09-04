Iran imports hit $24b

TEHRAN – Iran imported $24.2 billion worth of goods during the first five months of current Iranian calendar year (started March 20, 2010).

The amount shows 22.21 percent increase in comparison to the same period in the previous year, the Mehr News Agency reported.Imports from the United Arab Emirates accounted for 31.99 percent of the nation’s total imports worth $7,755,000,000 in the mentioned period.Iran also exported 26,501,000 tons of non-oil goods (including gas condensates) worth $11,826,000,000 in the mentioned five-month period.The amount shows 23.86 percent increase in the terms of value and 22.45 percent rise in the terms of volume compared to the pervious year.China was the main destination for Iranian products. During the period Iran exported 808,870,000 worth of non-oil goods to China which accounted for 17.91 percent of the nation’s total exports