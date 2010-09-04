Iran mixed team wins silver in Archery World Cup

Iran’s Mixed Team Compound claimed silver medal of the 2010 Archery World Cup in Shanghai on Friday.

Iran team consisting of Vida Halimian and Reza Zamaninejad lost to Mexico 150 – 155 and came second while the U.S. defeated the Netherlands 156-152 in the bronze medal match.More than 300 athletes from about 40 countries took part in the event.The 2010 Archery World Cup Finals will be held on September 18 to 19 in Edinburgh, UK