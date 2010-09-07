122 MPs urge Ahmadinejad to abide by Leader’s directives

TEHRAN – 122 lawmakers wrote a letter to President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad on Tuesday calling on him to obey the Supreme Leader’s instructions with regard to the national foreign policy and remove his special envoys.

The president has recently appointed some special envoys in some strategic regions around the world, a move which drew widespread criticism.Foreign Ministry officials and experts are strongly opposed to the move and regard the appointments as interference in the work of the Foreign Ministry.The Supreme Leader has also advised the administration against redundant activities in various areas.MPs say that appointments made by the president go against the law and the Leader’s directives