Afghan justice minister meets Judiciary chief

TEHRAN – Iranian Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Sadeq Larijani held a meeting with Afghan Justice Minister Habibollah Qaleb in Tehran on Tuesday.

Larijani said that the West should not be allowed to undermine centuries-old relationship between Iran and its neighbor, Afghanistan.He also called on Afghanistan to help Iran in combat against drug smuggling.The Afghan justice minister said that Iran and Afghanistan share many cultural, religious affinities and called for expansion of relations between the two countries