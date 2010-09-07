Fed up with your job? Some ways to cope

We're not supposed to be fed up at the office. Not with our coworkers, not with our workloads, not with our bosses, not with our companies. Especially not in this day and age of the disposable work force and downsizing and unemployment and shrinking budgets.

But guess what? It happens. We all have days straight out of “Office Space,” days when we want to chuck the TPS reports in the trash and tell Lumbergh to his face that he represents all that is soulless and wrong. Here's how to cope -- or, at least, how to minimize the damage:If you're fed up with a person: Negative criticism can be devastating, but remember, you are being paid to do a job -- criticism of your performance is not personal. Separate the personal from the professional, and if you're going to attack anything, attack the problem, not the person causing it. Stay calm and rational, arm yourself with the facts, and if all else fails, walk away and deal with it later.If you're fed up with your workload: Divide it up into smaller and smaller steps, and focus on completing just one step at a time. This is one situation where your to-do list can actually be your friend: Put each of those baby steps on there, and cross them off as you complete them; as the crossed-off items outnumber the ones left to do, you'll feel like you've accomplished something, which can be the motivation you need to get the rest done.If you're fed up with your company: It's tempting to rail at the corporate machine, but in this day and age, it's not a good idea to do so. (Unless you are your own boss, in which case, listen to your employees already.) Vent safely instead -- not on Facebook! Open a word document and delete it after you've finished typing, go for a walk, boost your energy levels (here are a few great, easy, and free ways to do so), or just take a minute to read the news and find a new appreciation for what you have.If all else fails, remember that you're working to live, not living to work -- then plan to do something that will raise your spirits once the workday is done.(Source: shine.yahoo.com)