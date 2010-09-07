HSBC chairman to be UK trade minister

LONDON (MarketWatch) -- HSBC said Tuesday that its Chairman Stephen Green will step down before the end of the year to become minister of state for trade and investment in January 2011.

The bank said its non-executive directors had already been working on succession plans for several months and have appointed external advisers to help them identify potential candidates.""It was always the board's intention that it would be in a position to approve a successor to Green before the end of the year, and that timetable remains on schedule,"" the bank said.Green joined HSBC in 1982 and served as CEO from 2003 to 2006. The announcement confirmed earlier reports that Green was poised to accept the trade minister role.