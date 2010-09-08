The column ‘Persian Press Review’ features the headlines and leading articles carried by Farsi dailies.

Wednesday’s headlines:MARDOMSALARI: Reformist MP says criticizing administration’s performance does not mean undermining the systemIRAN: Iran will become self-sufficient in gasoline by daily production of 66.5 million litters, says petroleum ministerJAM-E JAM: We will get around sanctions, states Supreme LeaderJAVAN: Administration is obligated to prepare the groundwork for enhancement of business activities, says Supreme LeaderJAHAN-E SANAAT: Majlis to report to Judiciary on administration’s default to submit the articles of association of the National Iranian Oil CompanyDONYE-E EQTESAD: Iranian diplomats and nuclear officials respond to IAEA nuclear reportSHARQ: 122 MPs urge Ahmadinejad to abide by Leader’s directives and remove his special envoysSOBH-E EQTESAD: Production line of the goods that are currently imported will be transferred into the countryFARHIKHTEGAN: Foreign Ministry says some parts of IAEA report are influenced by political motivationsHAMSHAHRI: Former Tehran governor general and 7 officials convicted of corruptionLeading articles:DONYA-E EQTESAD in its editorial has commented on the recently-released IAEA report on Iran’s nuclear activities. In comparison to the previous reports, there is no new point in the recent report, but the wording and language have changed. The report is written in a way that does not rule out the possibility of diversion in Iran’s nuclear activities and says that the activities are not necessarily meant for peaceful activities. These points are not something new. But, in the previous reports there were some sentences and phrases that Iran could cite as evidence to support the peaceful nature of its nuclear program. This feature is not seen in the recent report. It seems that the report has been influenced by the political atmosphere created after the adoption of new sanctions resolution against Iran. The writer believes that the issue has become more politicized and Iran this time cannot use some parts of the report to make legal arguments defending its rightfulness. From now on, the dispute has become completely political and even the IAEA (which should be a technical body) has entered a political battle with Iran, so Iran should switch its policy because at the current situation a resort to legal arguments will not yield any result. The writer has also predicted that if the agency insists on its current approach, it is more likely that Iran would cut its cooperation with it.KAYHAN editorial written by its high-profile managing director Hossein Shariatmadari has warned Ahmadinejad about the intentions of some elements who have gathered around him. In a recent meeting with university students, one attendee mischievously says some dailies such as Kayhan (pro-principlism) and Sharq (pro-reformism) harshly attack the president. In response to this attendee, the president says, “Fortunately, I read neither Kayhan nor Sharq.” The writer goes on to say that Kayhan has always supported the popular president and criticized him only few times. The question is who has told the president (who does not read Kayhan) that Kayhan keeps attacking on him. The writer believes that Ahmadinejad has made such a remark under the influence of certain elements who seek to create division between him and other principlists and advises the president to carefully watch the movements of those persons.ARMAN in an article has expressed concern over an efficient implementation of the subsidy reform plan. All experts believe that allocating hefty funds to subsidize energy is a waste of national recourses and approve of redirection of subsidies to boost the country’s national production. The administration has decided to cut subsidies on energy and some goods and allocate the savings to other sectors. 50 percent of the savings will be paid back to people as cash subsidy to compensate for the inflationary repercussions of the plan, 20 percent will be put aside for the administration’s running costs, and only 30 percent will be allocated for the production sector. The main purpose of the plan has been announced as boosting investment and manufacturing sector, but in effect producers will not benefit from the plan (because the administration can not support them against the rising production costs only by 30 percent of savings). Unfortunately, it seems that the implementation of this costly plan will only lead to price rises and pressure on people and issues such as unemployment, lack of investment and problems facing the production sector will not be resolved.