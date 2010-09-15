Finland to withdraw from Afghanistan

Finland has expressed hope to pull out its troops from Afghanistan as soon as possible, a process it says is likely to take “between three and six years.”

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Finish Foreign Minister Alexander Stubb said that the country's withdrawal from war-torn Afghanistan would only be possible if Afghan forces assumed the responsibility of maintaining security.Meanwhile, Finnish Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Sanni Grahn-Laasonen said the minister's statements did not represent a major policy shift.The spokeswoman insisted that Finnish forces in Afghanistan are fully committed to the International Security Assistance Force and a possible withdrawal would not be based on a unilateral decision.“Finland is not going to unilaterally decide to withdraw,” she said.(Source: Press TV)