Persian Gulf countries rated stable by Fitch

The global financial crisis has had a relatively muted impact on the Middle East’s overall creditworthiness and the region’s sovereign ratings continue to have a stable outlook, a new ratings report has said.

According to the Fitch Ratings report, median GDP growth slowed to 3 per cent in 2009 from 4.5 per cent in 2008, but will rise to 4 per cent this year. Large oil producers Abu Dhabi (AA/Stable), Kuwait (AA/Stable), Libya (BBB+/Stable) and Saudi Arabia (AA-/Stable) were the hardest hit, as oil prices and production fell sharply.Non-oil exporters, on the other hand, fared much better than expected, especially given their strong trade links with Europe. Oil prices in this year’s $70-80/barrel range are comfortable for these countries and they all will record fiscal and current account surpluses this year, allowing them to sustain spending programs.(Source:profit.ndtv.com)