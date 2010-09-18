Sam Allardyce, come on, enough's enough, you're kidding yourself about managing Real Madrid

By Rob Kelly

Fresh from his latest whinge against his bete noir, Arsene Wenger, Sam Allardyce has stuck his head above the parapet once again to make some fairly astonishing claims, even by his grand standards. Read on, it really is fascinating stuff and reminds me of a deluded X-Factor contestant who claims they are going to be a star, then tears everyone’s eardrums out while forgetting the words to the song. “I’m not suited to Bolton or Blackburn, I would be more suited to Inter Milan or Real Madrid,” Allardyce said. “It wouldn’t be a problem to me to go and manage those clubs because I would win the double or the league every time. “Give me Manchester United or Chelsea and I would do the same, it wouldn’t be a problem. “It’s not where I’m suited to, it’s just where I’ve been for most of the time. It’s not a problem to take me into the higher reaches of the Champions League or Premier League and would make my job a lot easier in winning it.” Now, to me this is an extraordinary rant for a number of reasons: (a) why say it? (b) does he actually believe it? (c) his comments manage to be disrespectful to Bolton, Blackburn, Manchester United and Chelsea in one fell swoop (d) it is surely going to annoy his close friend, Sir Alex Ferguson, quite a lot, as he is essentially saying that the United manager failed last season in only winning the Carling Cup (e) is he joking? Tell me he is, I mean come on, Real Madrid? (f) has he forgotten about his Newcastle reign? Allardyce is certainly a good manager, but it seems to me he is ideally suited to Bolton and Blackburn, two fine clubs who regularly bloody the noses of the elite clubs. This is a task he relishes, and is clearly good at. Staying with reality? Not so much. Inter Milan and Real Madrid? No. I can’t really see Cristiano Ronaldo et al enjoying seeing the ball sail over their heads towards Kevin Davies, while the Bernabeu supporters, who often showed their disapproval of Fabio Capello’s efficient style of football when he was in charge of Madrid, may also struggle to adjust to life under Big Sam. After all, the Geordies soon made their feelings clear when he took charge of Newcastle, and the famously hard-to-please Madridistas aren’t known for their patience. I am still not entirely convinced this isn’t a Rio Ferdinand World Cup ‘merk’ or something. Still, if all goes wrong for Madrid under Jose Mourinho, at least they know where to turn next…